Student Brings Handgun To Baltimore's ConneXions School: Report

A student was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 8 after bringing a handgun to a Baltimore school, FOX is reporting.

The student was busted and taken into custody by a school resource officer without incident after being caught carrying a handgun at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon outside ConneXions middle school in West Baltimore, the outlet reported.

This latest incident continues a troubling trend to start the Baltimore school year, following a fatal shooting at the Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School last week and a second incident on Wednesday, Sept. 7 that saw a teen student from the Carver Vocational School grazed in the head near the building.

Click here to read the full story from FOX.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.