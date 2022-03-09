Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
News

Popular Football Player ID'd As Victim of Mervo High School Shooting

Zak Failla
Shooting confirmed at Mervo High School
Shooting confirmed at Mervo High School Photo Credit: Baltimore City Police

A popular student-athlete in Maryland has been identified as the victim of a shooting outside a Baltimore High School.

Jermiah Brogden was shot in the head and killed on Friday, Sept. 2 in the parking lot of the Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, according to a social media post made by the Twitter account “Mervo H.S. Football.”

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of our (student-athlete), Jeremiah Brogden,” they posted. "Senseless and unexplainable. Please keep the Mervo staff and students and his family in your prayers."

At approximately 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, members of the City of Baltimore Police Department responded to the high school for a reported shooting, which was confirmed by the school district.

It was the first Friday afternoon of the new school year.

Brogdon was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The shooter was reportedly a student from a different Baltimore school who approached Brogden during dismissal, according to WBAL.

There was an interaction between the two before the shooting suspect pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times, the outlet continued.

The suspect was ultimately apprehended after a brief chase, though the fatal incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. 

