Popular Football Player ID'd As Victim of Mervo High School Shooting

A popular student-athlete in Maryland has been identified as the victim of a shooting outside a Baltimore High School.

Jermiah Brogden was shot in the head and killed on Friday, Sept. 2 in the parking lot of the Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, according to a social media post made by the Twitter account “Mervo H.S. Football.”

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of our (student-athlete), Jeremiah Brogden,” they posted. "Senseless and unexplainable. Please keep the Mervo staff and students and his family in your prayers."

At approximately 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, members of the City of Baltimore Police Department responded to the high school for a reported shooting, which was confirmed by the school district.

It was the first Friday afternoon of the new school year.

Brogdon was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The shooter was reportedly a student from a different Baltimore school who approached Brogden during dismissal, according to WBAL.

There was an interaction between the two before the shooting suspect pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times, the outlet continued.

The suspect was ultimately apprehended after a brief chase, though the fatal incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.

