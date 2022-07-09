Child Shot In Head During Baltimore Shooting: What We Know

A child is recovering after being shot in the head in Baltimore, authorities say.

Detectives responded to the 2200 block of Presstman Street after reports of the shooting where they found the 15-year-old victim.

The teenage boy was found with a bullet graze wound to his head, and was rushed to the hospital.

Officials say they do not believe that the injuries are life-threatening.

This incident comes shortly after Prince George's County officials announced a teen curfew to be enforced following a rise in juvenile related crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

