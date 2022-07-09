Contact Us
Police & Fire

Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced

Annie DeVoe
Email me
The 16-year-old will be charged as an adult after the carjacking
A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say.

The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.

The victim stated that the teen and another suspect approached them with a gun before stealing the vehicle and fleeing the parking lot behind another vehicle that had been reported stolen from Laurel the day before on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Laurel City Police located the stolen vehicle around 2:15 a.m. at Cherry Lane and Route 1 and initiated a chase that ended in the 10000 block of Baltimore Avenue in College Park.

Officers from both Laurel City police and Prince George's County police departments approached the suspect and arrested the 16-year-old boy, who had a loaded gun on his lap.

The gun was found to have also been reported stolen.

The 16-year-old suspect was charged with armed carjacking, first degree assault and firearms offenses. Investigators are working to identify and locate the second suspect involved in the carjacking.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

