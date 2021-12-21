Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Schools

Maryland Public High Schools Ranked On Newly Released Report

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Holton-Arms, Bethesda
Holton-Arms, Bethesda Photo Credit: Google Maps

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.

Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best schools in America. Click here for the methodology.

Below are the top 10 best public and private schools for grades K-12 in Maryland, according to Niche's latest rankings.

  • Holton-Arms, Bethesda
  • The Bryn Mawr School, Baltimore
  • Poolesville HS, Montgomery County (#1 best public school)
  • Gilman School, Baltimore
  • Georgetoen Prep, North Bethesda
  • Key School, Annapolis
  • The Park School, Baltimore
  • Walt Whitman HS, Montgomery County
  • McDonough, Owings Mills
  • Winston Churchill, Montgomery County
  • Bullis School, Potomac
  • Marriotts Ridge HS, Howard County
  • Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart

Click here for the complete rundown.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.