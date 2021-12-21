Maryland Public High Schools Ranked On Newly Released Report

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.

Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best schools in America. Click here for the methodology.

Below are the top 10 best public and private schools for grades K-12 in Maryland, according to Niche's latest rankings.

Holton-Arms, Bethesda

The Bryn Mawr School, Baltimore

Poolesville HS, Montgomery County (#1 best public school)

Gilman School, Baltimore

Georgetoen Prep, North Bethesda

Key School, Annapolis

The Park School, Baltimore

Walt Whitman HS, Montgomery County

McDonough, Owings Mills

Winston Churchill, Montgomery County

Bullis School, Potomac

Marriotts Ridge HS, Howard County

Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart

Click here for the complete rundown.

