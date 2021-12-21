Maryland Public High Schools Ranked On Newly Released Report

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.
Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best schools in America. Click here for the methodology.
Below are the top 10 best public and private schools for grades K-12 in Maryland, according to Niche's latest rankings.
- Holton-Arms, Bethesda
- The Bryn Mawr School, Baltimore
- Poolesville HS, Montgomery County (#1 best public school)
- Gilman School, Baltimore
- Georgetoen Prep, North Bethesda
- Key School, Annapolis
- The Park School, Baltimore
- Walt Whitman HS, Montgomery County
- McDonough, Owings Mills
- Winston Churchill, Montgomery County
- Bullis School, Potomac
- Marriotts Ridge HS, Howard County
- Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart
Click here for the complete rundown.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.