Elementary, High School In Maryland Closed As Police Negotiate With Barricaded Suspect

Sinclair Lane Elementary School and the Archbishop Curley High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Authorities say that a person fired a weapon overnight in a Baltimore home, leading to a standoff as the homeowner barricaded himself inside a house, leading to several road closures in the area.

Early on Monday, Nov. 14, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a barricade incident in the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane, where SWAT and crisis negotiators were requested to help defuse the situation, according to officials.

At 10 a.m. on Monday morning, a police spokesperson said that the area is potentially dangerous, leading to the closures of:

  • 3700 and 3800 blocks of Sinclair Lane;
  • Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield Avenue;
  • Sinclair Lane and Eastmont Avenue;
  • Sinclair Lane and Coleman Avenue;
  • Sinclair Lane and Erdman Avenue.

The situation also led to the closure of Sinclair Lane Elementary School and Archbishop Curley High School on Monday as a precaution.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

