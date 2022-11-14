Elementary, High School In Maryland Closed As Police Negotiate With Barricaded Suspect

Authorities say that a person fired a weapon overnight in a Baltimore home, leading to a standoff as the homeowner barricaded himself inside a house, leading to several road closures in the area.

Early on Monday, Nov. 14, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a barricade incident in the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane, where SWAT and crisis negotiators were requested to help defuse the situation, according to officials.

At 10 a.m. on Monday morning, a police spokesperson said that the area is potentially dangerous, leading to the closures of:

3700 and 3800 blocks of Sinclair Lane;

Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield Avenue;

Sinclair Lane and Eastmont Avenue;

Sinclair Lane and Coleman Avenue;

Sinclair Lane and Erdman Avenue.

The situation also led to the closure of Sinclair Lane Elementary School and Archbishop Curley High School on Monday as a precaution.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

