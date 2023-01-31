Body Found Behind Lansdowne Middle School

Police say that a woman’s body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School in Baltimore County on Tuesday morning as children were arriving to class.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road to investigate a reported dead body that was discovered in the area.

No details of the death have been released by police investigators, who have called it “suspicious.”

The body has since been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Principal Ryan Warfel said that students were kept inside the school building as a precaution during the police investigation into the incident on Tuesday.

“This morning, a body was found on school property,” he said. “We immediately contacted the Baltimore County Police Department and officers responded to the school.

“Officers confirmed that it was an adult victim, and that person was pronounced dead at the scene. The area was blocked off and we worked with police to ensure that students were diverted away from the area as they arrived at school.”

