Baltimore City Public Schools Seek Atonement For Scheduling Conferences On Yom Kippur

The Baltimore City Public School District issued a mea culpa after realizing that they scheduled some parent-teacher conferences and events on the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

School officials issued an apology on Thursday, Sept. 15 after they were advised that they made a scheduling snafu and filled the calendar during Yom Kippur on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

“City Schools is committed to respecting the beliefs of its students, staff, and families. We apologize for any hard caused by the unfortunate scheduling of parent-teacher conferences during Yom Kippur,” they wrote in a message to the community. “Such scheduling does not reflect our values and policies.”

The district said that they’ve taken steps to address the issue, and schools are being directed to provide alternate days and times for families to attend re-scheduled parent-teacher conferences.

Athletic events scheduled for Yom Kippur have also been postponed.

“We are reviewing future scheduled events to avoid conflicts with other religious observances to the greatest extent possible,” officials said. “Again, we apologize for this oversight and will do better moving forward.”

