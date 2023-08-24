Red Light-Running Hit-Run Driver Who Killed Elderly Woman In Baltimore Apprehended: Police

North Carolina resident Tony Edmonds, 56, has been arrested and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility in the city after being identified as the driver of a white Ford F-150 flatbed truck that fled from the scene of a fatal crash..

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 3700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on Monday, Aug. 14,, where there was a reported hit-and-run crash with at least one person injured.

Upon arrival, they found Logan, a Baltimore native, inside of her car with front end damage. She was taken to an area hospital and later died, according to authorities.

The initial investigation determined that Logan was driving through the intersection of Liberty Heights at the Callaway Avenue intersection when the driver of a pick-up drove through a steady red signal and struck her.

Edmonds then proceeded to flee the area northbound onto Callaway Avenue and had not been seen until his arrest earlier this week.

He was charged with criminal neglect for the fatal hit-and-run. No information about his initial court appearance in Baltimore has been released by the police.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.