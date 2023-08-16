Police ID 88-Year-Old Woman Killed By Hit-Run Driver Running Red Light In Baltimore County

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 3700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue late on Monday afternoon, where there was a reported hit-and-run crash with at least one person injured.

Upon arrival, they found Baltimore native Barbara Logan inside of her car with front end damage. She was taken to an area hospital and later died, according to authorities.

The initial investigation determined that Logan was driving through the intersection of Liberty Heights at the Callaway Avenue intersection when the driver of a pick-up drove through a steady red signal and struck her.

The driver of the truck proceeded to flee the area northbound onto Callaway Avenue and has not been seen since.

Witnesses say that the driver was in a white pick-up, possibly a Ford F-150 flatbed truck, which should have front-end damage due to the crash, which remains under investigation.

New photos of the truck were released by police investigators on Wednesday afternoon. It is believed to be a Ford F-150 that was produced between 2004 and 2008.

It may also have a tan strip across the bottom of the truck's frame.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (410) 396-2606 or 911.

