Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Real Estate

Sprawling Baltimore County Estate With Backyard Oasis Listed At $3.7M

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
848 Hayfields Rd
848 Hayfields Rd Photo Credit: BrightMLS via Zillow

A 16,000-square-foot Baltimore County home with a stunning backyard oasis is listed at $3.7 million.

The home is located in the Hayfields, Hunt Valley's golf course community and is four levels with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

"Whatever you have been imagining, they realized it," the Zillow listing says.

"Complete with waterfall, water slide, and spa for hours of bliss in the water. Lounge in the wading area, read a book, splash, and soak in the sound system. Swim in the glow of the LED lighting."

The backyard also boasts a fire pit, views of the Western Run Valley, a billiards room with a restaurant-style bar, a private terrace in the "owner's suite" and more.

The estate's listing agent is Heidi S Krauss, of Krauss Real Property Brokerage. Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.