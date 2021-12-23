Sprawling Baltimore County Estate With Backyard Oasis Listed At $3.7M

A 16,000-square-foot Baltimore County home with a stunning backyard oasis is listed at $3.7 million.

The home is located in the Hayfields, Hunt Valley's golf course community and is four levels with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

"Whatever you have been imagining, they realized it," the Zillow listing says.

"Complete with waterfall, water slide, and spa for hours of bliss in the water. Lounge in the wading area, read a book, splash, and soak in the sound system. Swim in the glow of the LED lighting."

The backyard also boasts a fire pit, views of the Western Run Valley, a billiards room with a restaurant-style bar, a private terrace in the "owner's suite" and more.

The estate's listing agent is Heidi S Krauss, of Krauss Real Property Brokerage. Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

