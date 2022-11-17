Baltimore Native Nancy Pelosi Announces She's Stepping Away From Leadership Post

Maryland native and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has announced she is stepping down from her historic role.

The third in line to the presidency made history as the first female Speaker of the House, leading House Democrats for two decades. During a speech on Thursday, Nov. 17, Pelosi did not tell reporters who she would support to succeed her.

Many Democrats have announced support endorsing New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, 52, succeed Pelosi in the Nov. 30 election.

Several political leaders around the country have expressed thanks to Pelosi after her history-breaking run as Speaker of the House, including the Maryland Democratic Party who released a statement after her announcement.

"When she was told there wasn't a seat at the table for her, she brought a folding chair. She shattered glass ceilings as the first female Speaker of the House in American history, and she reminded the nation each and every day how a Marylander carries themselves, fearlessly", announced the party.

Pelosi will reportedly continue in the House as a California lawmaker.

