Police ID Man Gunned Down Near Baltimore County Shopping Plaza

Baltimore native Earl Bodkin, Jr. has been identified by police as the victim who was found shot to death shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the intersection of Cranbrook Road and Halesworth Road in Cockeysville, according to police.

Officers say that upon arrival they found Bodkin with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

No information regarding a possible suspect or motive has been provided by the police. It is also unclear if the shooting was targeted or a random act of violence.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 307-2020.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

