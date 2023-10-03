Partly Cloudy 85°

Police ID Baltimore Man Killed In Double Shooting; Suspect Arrested: Officials

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a late September shooting in Baltimore, police say.

Jamel McClurkin
Jamel McClurkin Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
Zak Failla
City resident Jamel McClurkin has been arrested for his alleged role in the early morning Sept. 23 shooting of Davon Jones, 36, in the 400 block of North Curley Street.

According to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson, shortly after 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, officers were called to the site of the shooting, where they found Jones and a second man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, police say that McClurkin was identified as the shooting suspect, and he was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of Jones. 

He is being held without bond pending his next court appearance.

