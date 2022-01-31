Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Bomb Threat At Bowie State University In Maryland (DEVELOPING)
Police & Fire

Wrong-Way Crash On I-95 Maryland Kills 22-Year-Old Driver: Police

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Maryland State Police
Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Maryland State Police Facebook

A wrong-way crash killed a 22-year-old driver in Baltimore County, according to police.

Jose Carlos Oviedo Herrera, 22, of Baltimore was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 62 in a silver Volkswagen when he crashed head-on into a Ford F-150 at around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 31, Maryland State Police said.

Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-150, identified as Jason Anderson, 36, of Bel Air was injured and transported to a nearby hospital. He had a 14-year-old passenger who was also taken to the hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident and no one has been charged at this time.

The interstate was closed for several hours after the wreck.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.