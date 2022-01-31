Wrong-Way Crash On I-95 Maryland Kills 22-Year-Old Driver: Police

A wrong-way crash killed a 22-year-old driver in Baltimore County, according to police.

Jose Carlos Oviedo Herrera, 22, of Baltimore was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 62 in a silver Volkswagen when he crashed head-on into a Ford F-150 at around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 31, Maryland State Police said.

Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-150, identified as Jason Anderson, 36, of Bel Air was injured and transported to a nearby hospital. He had a 14-year-old passenger who was also taken to the hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident and no one has been charged at this time.

The interstate was closed for several hours after the wreck.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.