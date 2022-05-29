Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman Found Shot Dead Inside Car In South Baltimore: Police

David Cifarelli
Baltimore Police
Baltimore Police Photo Credit: Pixabay/Bruce Emmerling

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found shot dead inside a car overnight in South Baltimore.

Baltimore police were notified by MTA police about a shooting victim in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street around 5:22 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, Baltimore police said. 

Upon arrival, officers located the female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

