Police & Fire

Woman Dies In Baltimore Hit-Run Crash

Cecilia Levine
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A 65-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash in Baltimore Wednesday, July 6, authorities said.

The victim was crossing on the 2000 block of North Broadway with a walker when she was struck around 2:50 p.m. city police said. 

She was unresponsive when police arrived and taken to John’s Hopkins Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle fled the area southbound on North Broadway.

C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone that has information about this incident is urged to contact investigators at (410)396-2606.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

