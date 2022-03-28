Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Windsor Mill Man, 62, Dies In House Fire

David Cifarelli
Baltimore County Fire Department
Baltimore County Fire Department Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department (Facebook)

A Windsor Mill man has died from a fire that broke out in his home, fire officials said. 

Curtis Edward Jones Sr., 62, was found dead after crews responded to the 3300 block of Ripple Road at 4:35 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, Baltimore County Fire said. 

Smoke and fire were visible in the residence's front door when crews arrived, the department said. 

Jones was found on the living room floor where the fire was coming from, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to officials. 

