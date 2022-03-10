Virginia Minivan Bandits Steal Baltimore ATM In Broad Daylight

Police have released images of three suspects seen stealing an ATM from a Carryout in Baltimore over the weekend in hopes to identify them, authorities say.

Detectives say the three suspects entered the Carryout at 1644 N. Milton Avenue and stole the ATM, loading it into a blue Dodge Grand Caravan with Virginia tags around 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, according to Baltimore police.

The suspects then fled the scene, driving south on Milton Avenue.

Anyone recognizing either of these suspects is asked to call Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.

