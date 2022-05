A vacant rowhome in South Baltimore went up in flames overnight and was captured on video, reports Fox Baltimore.

The fire engulfed the back of the two story home on the 2200 block of Cedley Street around 9 p.m., Tuesday, May, 24, as reported by Baltimore Firefighters.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to Fox Baltimore.

