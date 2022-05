An unsolved murder of a Baltimore teen last April has prompted detectives to offer an $8,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case, authorities say.

Kwalin Ray, 18, was shot and killed on the 1500 block of East 28th Street, around 7:31 p.m. on April 3, Baltimore Police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

