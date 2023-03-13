Two Shot Within An Hour In Separate Northeast Baltimore Shootings

A teen is recovering and a man is fighting for his life after two separate shootings took place in Northeast Baltimore around lunchtime, authorities announced.

Around 12 p.m., Monday, March 13, detectives were called to a nearby hospital after a 16-year-old boy walked in with a gunshot injury to the hand, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

The teen was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery in the 5000 block of E. Preston Street.

Just an hour later around 1 p.m., police were called to the 2600 block of Polk Street to investigate a second shooting.

When officers got to the location, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, homicide detectives have been notified.

Baltimore Police are asking anyone with additional information on these shootings to contact them immediately.

