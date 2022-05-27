Contact Us
Toxic Gas From Ocean City Resort Sends Mom, Child to Hospital: Report

Annie DeVoe
Francis Scott Key Family Resort aerial view
Francis Scott Key Family Resort aerial view Photo Credit: Google Maps

A casual swim turned dangerous for a woman and child who were airlifted to the hospital after being exposed to toxic gas at an indoor pool at their Ocean City resort, reports CBS 13.

The 41-year-old-woman and 6-year-old girl were exposed to a toxic combination of muriatic acid and chlorine at the Francis Scott Key Family Resort around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, May 26, CBS 13 states.

The leak allegedly happened during routine maintenance. 

To read the full CBS 13 story, click here.  

