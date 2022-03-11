Three Squeegee Kids Accused Of Cash App Scheme In Baltimore: Reports

Three squeegee workers have been arrested for pulling a Cashapp scam on a man in Baltimore, reports WMAR 2 News.

Officers say the workers snatched a victim's phone and Cashapp'd a large sum of money to themselves on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 1. the suspects fled and were found after they had broken into a basement in the 600 block of Portland Street, the outlet continues.

Police arrested an 18, 20, and 22 year old in connection to the crime. All three were charged with larceny and unarmed robbery. To read the full report by WMAR 2, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.