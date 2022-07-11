Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Teenager, Adult Dead After Being Shot In The Head In Separate Baltimore Shootings

Annie DeVoe
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Two people are dead after being shot in the head in separate shootings in Baltimore, authorities say.

The first shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard where officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, according to Baltimore police.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Later that evening around 6 p.m., officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the 4000 block of Old York Road.

The teen was rushed to a hospital where he also succumbed to his injuries. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

