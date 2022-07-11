Teenager, Adult Dead After Being Shot In The Head In Separate Baltimore Shootings

Two people are dead after being shot in the head in separate shootings in Baltimore, authorities say.

The first shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard where officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, according to Baltimore police.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Later that evening around 6 p.m., officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the 4000 block of Old York Road.

The teen was rushed to a hospital where he also succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

