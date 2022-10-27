Teenage Suspect In Custody After Teen Murdered After Windsor Mills HS Football Game, Police Say

Authorities have arrested a teenage suspect in connection to the murder of a 14-year-old who was shot and killed near a Baltimore high school earlier this year.

Travis Slaughter was shot and killed around the corner from Milford Mill Academy in Windsor Mills on Friday, Sept. 2, where he was a freshman at the school.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, Baltimore Homicide Detectives announced that a 17-year-old minor has been arrested for the shooting. He is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

No charges have been announced.

Officers from the Pikesville Precinct were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 to the intersection of Liberty Road and Washington Avenue, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that officers found Slaughter and a second juvenile victim suffering from various gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where Slaughter was pronounced dead on Saturday, Sept. 3. The other juvenile was evaluated and treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot and was later released.

It is unclear what led to the fatal shooting, which was reported approximately a quarter-mile from the high school.

The murder remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or potential suspects has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 887-3943.

