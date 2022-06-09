Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Pikesville Teen Boy Murdered After Football Game Was Freshman At Maryland HS

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Milford Mill Academy in Windsor Mills
Milford Mill Academy in Windsor Mills Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police investigators in Maryland have identified the 14-year-old teen who was murdered near a Baltimore high school.

Travis Slaughter was shot and killed around the corner from Milford Mill Academy in Windsor Mills on Friday, Sept. 2, where he was a freshman at the school.

Officers from the Pikesville Precinct were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday night to the intersection of Liberty Road and Washington Avenue, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that officers found Slaughter and a second juvenile victim suffering from various gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where Slaughter was pronounced dead on Saturday, Sept. 3. The other juvenile was evaluated and treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

It is unclear what led to the fatal shooting, which was reported approximately a quarter-mile from the high school.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or potential suspects has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 307-2020.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.