Pikesville Teen Boy Murdered After Football Game Was Freshman At Maryland HS

Police investigators in Maryland have identified the 14-year-old teen who was murdered near a Baltimore high school.

Travis Slaughter was shot and killed around the corner from Milford Mill Academy in Windsor Mills on Friday, Sept. 2, where he was a freshman at the school.

Officers from the Pikesville Precinct were called at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday night to the intersection of Liberty Road and Washington Avenue, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that officers found Slaughter and a second juvenile victim suffering from various gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where Slaughter was pronounced dead on Saturday, Sept. 3. The other juvenile was evaluated and treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

It is unclear what led to the fatal shooting, which was reported approximately a quarter-mile from the high school.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or potential suspects has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 307-2020.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.