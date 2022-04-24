Contact Us
Police & Fire

Teen Killed By Tractor Trailer On I-83 Was 'Gentle Soul' (TRIBUTE)

KingDavid Okolo
KingDavid Okolo Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Support is surging for the family of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by a tractor trailer last week in Baltimore County.

KingDavid Okolo, of Cockeysville, ran into the roadway on the southbound side of I-83 when he was struck by the vehicle just south of Shawan Road in Cockeysville around 4:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, Maryland State Police said. 

Okolo was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed at the scene, police said. 

More than $32,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for his family as of Sunday, April 24.

A Dulaney High School student, KingDavid had just been admitted to University of Maryland, College Park and dreamed of working in marketing. 

"I had the privilege of coaching KingDavid on the CMS tennis team," one person wrote. "He used to visit my classroom just to say hi and talk tennis. His smile and positivity always warmed my heart. KingDavid’s gentle soul was an absolute light in this world and I am so grateful to have known him. Sending love to the Okolo family."

"The world has lost a bright light," another added.

Click here to donate.

