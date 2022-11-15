Suspicious Death Of 'Bloodied, Unresponsive' Man In Baltimore Ruled Homicide: County Police

New details have been released by police in Baltimore County as they launch a homicide investigation into the suspicious death of a 67-year-old man late last week.

Local resident Michael Abey has been identified by investigators with the Baltimore County Police Department as the victim in a fatal shooting, the agency announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

According to investigators, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Baltimore County police officers responded to the intersection of North Taylor Avenue and Eastern Boulevard for a reported cardiac arrest.

When officers arrived in the 400 block of Eastern Boulevard, they located Abey's body, which they said was “bloodied and unresponsive.”

Paramedics transported Abey to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The autopsy of his body determined that his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. No shooter or shooters have been identified by police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooter, or incident, has been asked to contact Baltimore County Police homicide detectives by calling (410) 307-2020 or by submitting a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.

