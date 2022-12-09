Suspects Charged After Assaulting Police Officer Before Officer-Involved Shooting

Two suspects have been arrested following a violent attack of a Baltimore County Police Officer over the weekend, authorities say.

Alicia Page, 30, and Kelly Anthony, 31, were taken into custody following the incident that occurred at the intersection of Philadelphia Road and Hamilton Avenue around 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, according to Baltimore County Police.

Page has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first and second degree assault, as well as theft and malicious destruction of property after allegedly assaulting an officer then purposefully driving into police units and other vehicles after officers attempted to arrest her following a traffic stop.

The officer was allegedly assaulted by the suspect while working uniform-secondary employment in the 8100 block of Honeygo Boulevard before the traffic stop. Shortly after, officers stopped Page and Anthony at the intersection of Philadelphia Road and Hamilton Avenue, and attempted to arrest them.

At that point, Page drove the vehicle into police units as well as other vehicles. During that incident, at least one officer fired their weapon.

The suspects then fled the location and drove to area of Johns Hopkins Hospital where they stopped.

Officers took the driver into custody, rendered aid, and escorted her into the hospital.

The officer initially assaulted was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anthony faces charges of second degree assault, obstructing and hindering as well as theft and is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Page remains in the custody of BCDC at the hospital.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.