Squeegee Worker Assaults Driver In Baltimore: Report

Police are searching for a squeegee worker caught on video assaulting a driver stopped at a red light this week in Baltimore, WJZ reports.

The worker can be seen fighting with the driver stopped at a red light off Mount Royal Avenue Thursday, May 26. The worker opens the door and when the driver closed it, the worker opened it and hit the driver, according to the video shared by WJZ.

Squeegeeing has been encouraged in the city thanks to Mayor Brandon M. Scott's 90-Day Squeegee Action Plan.

The plan, combatting a longstanding panhandling challenge, was launched with help from the Office of African American Male Engagement.

The idea is to "connect youth with employment opportunities, improve traffic safety, and develop the City’s long-term strategic plan for supporting disconnected young men and boys," the AAME website says.

Some locals haven't been happy with the program.

"Well that sucked," one Facebook user wrote. "My car and I just got attacked by squeegee kids after I declined their services when pulling into exit 6 off I-83 coming home so they surrounded my car and lifted up my windshield wipers and sprayed the car down while banging on my glass with their squeegees and cussing me out. "

"I already called the police to inform them and this just happened. Mayor Brandon M. Scott I thought you had a plan to deal with these kids or are you just going to let them run wild and attack motorists like monsters?"

"Mayor Brandon M. Scott Today a squeegee kid put a dent in my car," another said. "My deductible is $250. Can I recoup that from the city since it seems nothing is being done about them?

"And please don’t give me that 'Their only kids trying to make some money' BS. This 💩 has got to stop ASAP."

