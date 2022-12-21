Shot In The Butt: Young Man Recovering After Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after being shot in the buttocks in Baltimore overnight, authorities say.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers responded to a call of a shooting around 6:20 p.m., in the 2800 block of Spelman Road, according to Baltimore Police.

When officers arrived to the location, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the butt.

Officers assisted in transporting the victim to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Southern District Shooting detectives have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

