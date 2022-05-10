Shooting Suspect Accused Of Baltimore Murder Nine Days After Body Found In Vehicle, Police Say

Police have apprehended a wanted shooting suspect who allegedly fatally shot his victim in a Maryland car late last month, authorities announced.

Carlos Pearson, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in Baltimore for his alleged role in the murder of 23-year-old Quincy Harris, whose body was located in a vehicle in September.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department said that at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, Harris’ body was found unresponsive inside a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Griffis Avenue.

Inside the vehicle, they found Harris with multiple fatal gunshot wounds, and Pearson was identified as a suspect prior to his arrest on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

It is unclear what led to the fatal shooting.

Pearson is being held without bail at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility as of Wednesday, Oct. 5. No return court date has been announced by the police.

