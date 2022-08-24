Contact Us
Baltimore City Firefighter Injured After Falling Through Roof Of Building
Several Victims Shot, Two Reportedly Dead In DC Shooting (DEVELOPING)

AJ Goldbloom
Stock Image Caution Tape Provided By Pixabay
D.C. police were at the scene of a shooting conducting their investigation on Wednesday, August 24, officials said.

Sometime before 1:15 p.m., a shooting occurred on O Street, leaving multiple victims suffering gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Six individuals were shot, four were wounded and two were pronounced dead, NBC4 Washington reported.

Police said one suspect was described as wearing a red jacket and suspect two was described as having dreadlocks and wearing a white shirt with a windbreaker.

This story is still developing. Check back for updates.

Click here to see the full story from NBC4 Washington.

