Several Victims Shot, Two Reportedly Dead In DC Shooting (DEVELOPING)

D.C. police were at the scene of a shooting conducting their investigation on Wednesday, August 24, officials said.

Sometime before 1:15 p.m., a shooting occurred on O Street, leaving multiple victims suffering gunshot wounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Six individuals were shot, four were wounded and two were pronounced dead, NBC4 Washington reported.

Police said one suspect was described as wearing a red jacket and suspect two was described as having dreadlocks and wearing a white shirt with a windbreaker.

