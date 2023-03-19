Security Guard Shoots Man During Early-Morning Fight In Baltimore, Police Say

A security guard at a Fells Point establishment was forced to shoot a man during an overnight incident in Baltimore, police say.

At approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to a business in the 700 block of South broadway to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police say that responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was treated at the scene and rushed by paramedics to an area hospital for additional evaluation.

His condition was not available on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the initial investigation found that the man and a security officer at the establishment were involved in a physical altercation before the latter discharged his weapon, striking his victim.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

