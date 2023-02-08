Search Launched For Suspect In Hours-Long Baltimore County Barricade Situation

The search is on for a 24-year-old man in Baltimore County who is considered armed and dangerous after an officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries amid a lengthy standoff in Cockeysville.

An alert was issued by the Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 8, which released a photo of David Emory Linthicum, who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Linthicum has long, auburn-colored hair, brown eyes, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Linthicum is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the department.

In Cockeysville, residents in and around Powers Avenue were ordered to remain sheltered in place on Wednesday afternoon, which was still in effect at approximately 7 p.m. Traffic was also detoured away from the area during the barricade situation.

The incident began at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday when the Baltimore County Police Department warned residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to temporarily shelter in place.

Police said shortly before 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday that the police presence in the area was due to a reported barricade situation. Few other details have been released by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

