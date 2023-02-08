Baltimore County Police Ask Some Cockeysville Residents To Shelter In Place (DEVELOPING)

Some Baltimore County residents are being advised to shelter in place by police as they conduct an investigation on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an alert was issued by the Baltimore County Police Department warning residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to temporarily shelter in place.

Police said shortly before 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday that the police presence in the area was due to a reported barricade situation.

A media briefing was scheduled for later on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

