An $8,000 reward is being offered for locating the suspect connected to a Baltimore murder, authorities say.

Nathan Green, 32, was killed in the 4100 block of Edmondson Avenue shortly before midnight on Saturday, July 16, according to Baltimore police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

