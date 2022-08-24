Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Baltimore Daily Voice

Reward Offered For Information On Baltimore Double Murder

Annie DeVoe
Baltimore police are asking for help identifying suspects involved in a double murder earlier this month, authorities say.

Leion Davis, 23, and William Ferebee, 24, were fatally shot in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Baltimore police.

An $8,000 reward is being offered for information connected to the murders of the young men.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.

