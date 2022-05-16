Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: MD Teen Felon Underhouse Arrest Runs Out Of Gas In PA Driving Stolen Car: Police
Police & Fire

Reward Offered For Info Regarding Death Of Man Pulled From Baltimore House Fire

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Miguel Soto Diaz
Miguel Soto Diaz Photo Credit: Metro Crime Stoppers

Authorities are offering a reward of up $8,000 to anyone with information regarding the recent death of a Baltimore man who was pulled from a burning building on Mother's Day

Miguel Soto Diaz was found with multiple gunshot wounds when he was pulled from the fire at a home in the 300 block of Furrow Street on Sunday, May 8, Baltimore Police said. 

The fire was contained by 8 p.m., the chief said, and the cause was under investigation. The investigation into Diaz's death is ongoing as well. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.