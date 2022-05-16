Reward Offered For Info Regarding Death Of Man Pulled From Baltimore House Fire

Authorities are offering a reward of up $8,000 to anyone with information regarding the recent death of a Baltimore man who was pulled from a burning building on Mother's Day.

Miguel Soto Diaz was found with multiple gunshot wounds when he was pulled from the fire at a home in the 300 block of Furrow Street on Sunday, May 8, Baltimore Police said.

The fire was contained by 8 p.m., the chief said, and the cause was under investigation. The investigation into Diaz's death is ongoing as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.