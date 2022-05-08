Dead Man With Gunshot Wounds Pulled From Baltimore House Fire (UPDATE)

A Baltimore firefighter was injured and a dead body was pulled from a house fire Mother's Day, fire officials said.

The victim, an unidentified male, was found with multiple gunshot wounds when they were pulled from the fire at a home in the 300 block of Furrow Street Sunday evening, Baltimore Police said

The fire had been contained as of 8 p.m., the chief said, and the cause was under investigation.

Homicide detectives are also investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or online.

