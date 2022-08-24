Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Release Photos Of Suspect Vehicle After Mass Baltimore Shooting

by Annie DeVoe and Zak Failla
The suspect vehicle is a 2016 Lexus with the CT200H license plate.
The suspect vehicle is a 2016 Lexus with the CT200H license plate. Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
At least seven people were reportedly shot
At least seven people were reportedly shot Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

New details have been released by the Baltimore City Police Department after a shooting took the life of one person and left at least six others injured. 

Seven men were shot in the incident that occurred around 12:34 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the intersection of Shirley Avenue and Park Heights Avenue, according to Baltimore Police.

Five of the victims checked themselves into area hospitals and two victims were located at the scene, officials continued.

One victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, investigators released new information about the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting, a silver 2016 Lexus CT (pictured above).

Homicide investigators have assumed control over the investigation, and ask that anyone with information about this incident contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

