Police Investigating Reported Triple Shooting In Cherry Hill, Officials Say

Zak Failla
Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar
Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

Three people were injured in a midday shooting on Thursday afternoon in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Officers responded at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road in South Baltimore, officials said, where they found a 23-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg.

While they were investigating that shooting, two more people were taken to area hospitals after being shot in the same location, according to police.

All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact police investigators in Baltimore by calling (410) 396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

