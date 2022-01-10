Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Baltimore, Police Say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Baltimore in an early morning incident on Saturday morning, police say.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue, where there was a reported hit-and-run.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found a 51-year-old man - whose name has not been released - injured after being struck by a passing sedan.

Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead later on Saturday morning.

The initial investigation determined that the victim was attempting to get into his own vehicle when he was struck by a car that fled the scene south on Park Heights Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal hit-and-run has been asked to contact investigators at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

