Pedestrian Killed By Falling Building After Vehicle Crash: Baltimore Police

Baltimore firefighters rushed to the rescue after a car crashed into a building, authorities say.

The collision was reported around 9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the area of East North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, according to a Baltimore Fire Department spokesperson.

Investigators say that shortly before 9 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the East North Avenue corridor, and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle fled from police, and struck another vehicle, causing both vehicles to collide into the building at the intersection of East North Avenue and Wolfe Street.

The impact of the vehicles caused the building to collapse, killing a pedestrian who was struck by falling debris.

All five occupants from the involved vehicles were extracted and rushed to area hospitals where their conditions are unknown.

This incident is still under investigation.

