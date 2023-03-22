One Dead In Southern Baltimore Shooting

One man is dead after a shooting overnight in Baltimore, authorities say.

Baltimore detectives were called to the 3700 block of 9th Street after reports of a shooting around 3 a.m., Wednesday, March 22, where they found the victim.

First responders immediately began trying to help the victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating this case. No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.