North Baltimore Shooting Upgraded To Homicide: Police

David Cifarelli
The shooting happened in the 500 block of East Cold Spring Lane
The shooting happened in the 500 block of East Cold Spring Lane Photo Credit: Google Maps

A recent shooting in north Baltimore has been upgraded to a homicide, authorities said.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of East Coldspring Lane near York Road around 9:21 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, they found Daniel Taylor, 35, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died the next day, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

