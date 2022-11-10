New Video Released By AG Of Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In Riverside Park

The Maryland Attorney General has released body-cam footage of a fatal police-involved shooting last month while officers were conducting a welfare check on a 75-year-old man at his Riverdale Park home.

Bryan Coupal was shot and killed by officers from the Riverdale Park Police Department at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 in the 4700 block of Oglethorpe Street when he defied orders from investigators and shot a gun at them, prompting them to return fire.

In video released by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers can be seen talking with Coupal at his front door after receiving a tip about a concerning message he made to a doctor.

Coupal was asked repeatedly if he was okay, to which he said he was, before being sat down on the steps of his home. He then went upstairs to a rear bedroom, despite being advised not to, and can be seen turning a gun on investigating officers, who shot and killed him.

The officers then rendered aid until paramedics arrived. Coupal was then transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In the video (which can be viewed above) there are visible bloodstains on the carpet in Coupal’s bedroom following the shooting.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the IID.

