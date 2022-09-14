New Details Emerge On Baltimore Police-Involved Shooting

The Baltimore County Police Department has partially released the name of the officer involved in a shooting while investigating a two-woman crime spree over the weekend.

“Officer Chiveral” a three-year veteran of the department with the White Mash Precinct was the investigator who shot Alicia Page, 30, as she used her vehicle as a weapon to try to avoid getting apprehended, according to reports.

He reportedly was the only officer to discharge his firearm.

Page and Kelly Anthony, 31, allegedly attempted to shoplift from a business in the 8100 block of Honeygo Boulevard, where the officer was working a uniformed-secondary job as security.

That incident was part of a larger crime spree, investigators noted.

Officers were able to track the duo to the intersection of Philadelphia Road and Hamilton Avenue, police said. During that stop, as officers were attempting to arrest the suspects, Page began to ram police units and other vehicles with her car before she was ultimately shot, officials said.

The suspect vehicle, which fled the location, was followed by officers into Baltimore City in a high-speed pursuit that came to an end in the area of Johns Hopkins Hospital following the shooting.

Officers took the driver into custody following a high-speed pursuit, rendered aid, and escorted her into the hospital, according to the agency.

Page faces charges that include:

First-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Malicious destruction of property.

Anthony’s charges include assault, obstructing and hindering, and theft.

Page remains hospitalized, while Anthony is being held at the Baltimore Detention Center without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.