Here's The Latest On The Officer-Involved Weekend Shooting In Baltimore

An off-duty police officer in Baltimore County who was working a second job was hospitalized after being involved in a weekend shooting in Rosedale, authorities announced.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, a Baltimore County police officer was assaulted while working a uniformed-secondary job as security in the 8100 block of Honeygo Boulevard, officials said.

The incident was reportedly over a shoplifting complaint at an Old Navy store, according to WBAL

Officers later conducted a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Philadelphia Road and Hamilton Avenue, police said. During that stop, as officers were attempting to arrest the suspects, the driver of the vehicle began to ram police units and other vehicles with their car.

During the assault, at least one officer discharged their firearm, reportedly striking a woman.

The suspect vehicle, which fled the location, was followed by officers into Baltimore City where it came to a stop in the area of Johns Hopkins Hospital following the shooting.

Officers took the driver into custody following a high-speed pursuit, rendered aid, and escorted her into the hospital, according to the agency.

Police said that the officer initially assaulted was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

